HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday.

According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover.

The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:

Mondays to Saturdays // 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

BAM also has three other locations in Central Pennsylvania – with storefronts in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and York.

The location was previously a Five Below retailer.