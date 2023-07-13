CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Central Pennsylvania borough is now known as a safe place for bees and other pollinators.

After a unanimous vote in June, the Camp Hill Borough Council became an affiliate of Bee City USA, which helps communities become places that can sustain pollinators by maintaining a habitat that is free of pesticides and filled with native plants.

“We are grateful to Borough Council for supporting our efforts,” member of Camp Hill’s Bee City USA committee Michelle Richardson said. “We are eager to engage with more

members of the community, especially our youth, to share how even small actions can

have a significant impact on pollinators and their habitats. We are a diverse group who

bring different strengths to this initiative, but we all share a passion for preserving these

keystone species for everyone’s benefit.”

The Camp Hill Borough created a Bee City USA committee that helped make the effort possible with months of planning. The committee will hold public awareness activities, increase public awareness by having signage, web links and a standing committee, and will report annually on habitat enhancement activities.

The release states that pollinators are the reason for the majority of flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food that we eat.

Every third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., the Camp Hill Borough Bee City USA Committee will meet in the Borough office and all residents are invited to join.