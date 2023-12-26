NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — A local bar and grill officially closed its doors last week.

The Bourban Mill, which is located at 4797 York Road in Adams County, was first purchased back in 2019. Following its purchase, the property underwent eleven months of renovations prior to opening in January 2020.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Recently, back on Wednesday, December 13, the business announced on Facebook that it would be closing its doors.

“It is bittersweet to type these words, yet, as stated in my opening sentence, we all have pieces we will take, and leave behind, with our time and memories created at Bourbon Mill,” the Bourbon Mill said on Facebook.

To read the full closure announcement, you can click here.

Moving forward, the Bourbon Mill says that it expects a new owner to eventually open their own business at the historic space.

“A new owner, whom is yet to be determined, will someday begin their own Chapter 1. Whoever that may be, I encourage you to return and continue making memories at our historical, community treasure,” the Bourbon Mill added.

The Bourbon Mill officially shut down on Friday, December 22.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.