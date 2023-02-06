LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night.

Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say when the boy saw the police car he avoided the vehicle and fled.

The boy was chased, and apprehended, in the first block of E. Andrew St. after discarding a stolen handgun, with a partially obliterated serial number.

The unidentified juvenile is facing multiple firearm-related charges.