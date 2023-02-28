HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer, songwriter, and musician Boz Scaggs will be bringing his 2023 tour to Hershey Theatre this spring.

The musician will be bringing his Summer ’23 tour to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Scaggs has had a five-decade musical career with hit singles such as “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.”

Ticket information can be found here.

“Music has been a constant companion, and I’m feeling more free with it than ever,” said Scaggs. “I feel like I’ve found my voice through all these years, and I’ve gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach.”