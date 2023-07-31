YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks

is holding its seventh annual Early American Automobile event on Sunday, August 6.

Organizers hope visitors will find themselves transported back to the world of rural 1915 Southern York County with the backdrop of the old General store and other Muddy Creek buildings surrounded by old vehicles.

“We find the quaintness and charm of this location fits beautifully with the cars we display,” Bradley Kline, event organizer, said.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, Pennsylvania. It will feature pre-1916 cars provided by the Susquehanna Valley Region Chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America.

The club defines a brass-era car as any vehicle manufactured prior to January 1, 1916.

Owners of the cars will be present at the event to answer questions about the cars.

“Ford Model T’s were the most popular vehicles of the time, and spectators will see models ranging from touring cars to roadsters. Several cars that had appeared in the past, but not last year, are returning, including a 1908 EMF roadster,” Kline said.

The event on the museum grounds is free and open to the public.

During the event motorcar train excursions will run through the Muddy Creek Valley at 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, and 4:15 p.m. These excursions will cost $10 for adults, $7 for children 3-12. They will be free for younger children.

Individuals can purchase train tickets ahead of time at www.MaAndPaRailroad.com. There will also be guided tours of the historic village for ticketed passengers.

Photo courtesy Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society

“These cars in one way or another represent the dawning of the age of the automobile. The owners of these cars appreciate how early automobiles evolved into the very vehicles we drive today. Keeping 100+ year old automobiles operational is a challenge that these owners seem to thrive on and enjoy. Touring with them takes you back to a slower, quieter, bygone era,” Kline said.