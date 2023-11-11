SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — As a way to say thank you to veterans, American Legion Post 1001 in Susquehanna Township hosted a breakfast.

It was free for veterans and their families. Organizers said it was a great way for veterans to spend time together and share a meal.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and a lot of us veterans still get up early when we were in the military so we thought today would be an excellent thing to do for the veterans in our community, Vice Commander of the American Legion Anthony Chambers said.

Chambers said volunteers helped make the event possible.