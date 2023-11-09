CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Veterans in Cumberland County received a salute and a meal Thursday morning.

State Rep. Thomas Kutz hosted a veterans’ breakfast at the VFW Post 7530 in Mechanicsburg. Major Matt Gabler with the PA National Guard was the guest speaker.

“Our veterans make our way of life possible, and every veteran has a different story to tell, every veteran has sacrificed in some way, and for us as a community to recognize and remember them in November and ceremonies like this are a great way to do that,” Gabler said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11 but many federal government agencies will observe it Friday and be closed.