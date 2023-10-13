DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– There was a breakfast honoring first responders in Dauphin County on Friday.

The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg, at 1101 Market Street, honored just some of the officers who respond to domestic violence situations, which are among the most dangerous calls police have to handle.

Last week, three other Philadelphia police officers were shot on domestic violence calls.

“Part of the reason for this even this to say thank you, because we know those are really dangerous situations,” CEO of YWCA of Greater Harrisburg Mary Quinn said. “And it’s really hard work.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The keynote speaker was supposed to be Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris but he was needed in Philadelphia because of the shooting that involved a police officer being shot and killed.