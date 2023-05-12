MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our hometown heroes gathered today for the annual Tribute to Veterans Breakfast in Mechanicsburg.

State Representative Sheryl Selozier has held this event for the past 11 years to honor their service and encourage fellowship among veterans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Carmona March is a student at the Army War College in Carlisle. With 19 years of military experience under her belt, Colonel March makes it her mission to thank all service members for their duty and sacrifice.

“You just have to, as I said with things going on, especially in the world today, we have to remember and recognize everyone who has served our nation and still serving our nation today,” Colonel March said.

Around 18,000 veterans live in Cumberland County.