HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Poison front-man Bret Michaels returned to the Midstate on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to be inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

The induction event was hosted at The Englewood in Hershey. Michaels and Poison played at the Hershey Stadium in the summer of 2022.

Michaels thanked the Midstate for all its support and spoke about what it was like growing up in central Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to be here today, and growing up not far from here, originally born in Butler, Pa., or Pittsburgh. My father is a veteran, we are so proud to be from here. I learned one amazing thing about central Pa., we have each other’s back, we work hard, we get things done, and we find a way to have fun. We definitely have fun,” Michaels said.

Bret also announced his 2023 “Party-Gras Tour” that he hopes to bring to Hershey next summer.