(WHTM) – The Brethren Housing Association continues the fight against homelessness in Dauphin County.

Thanks to state funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, two additional transitional housing units are being added for single parents experiencing homelessness.

This brings the total to 24.

Kait Gillishanna, executive director of Brethren said, ” We’re really providing that Bridge between Emergency Shelter and Permanent Housing, and so families will come and stay with us anywhere from six months to a year while they work removing permanent barriers of housing, and so that’s really our end goal is getting families into permanent housing.”

This is part of the Brethren Housing Association’s rehabilitation of the property.