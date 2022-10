HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be working on the northbound lanes of I-81 on the George Wade Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 and will go through Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

Northbound traffic will be restricted, only the right lane will be open, on I-81 between the exits for Routes 11, 15, and Front Street.