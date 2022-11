DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will inspect the bridge that connects Route 22 over the ramp of I-83 north this week, causing a lane restriction.

Crews will be on-site Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic on the bridge will be limited to one lane and the right shoulder will be closed.