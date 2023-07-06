UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that an inspection on a bridge spanning Route 15 near the York- Cumberland County border will cause lane restrictions.

The bridge being inspected spans Yellow Breeches Creek in Carroll Township, York County, and Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. The bridge is located about a mile south of Lisburn Road.

PennDOT says that weather permitting, the inspection will be from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. The lane restrictions will be for the northbound direction on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

Restrictions for the southbound direction will take place on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14. Travelers are advised to be alert while traveling through these sections of the roadway.

A map of where the work will be taking place is below.