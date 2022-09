DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Workers will be on the northbound side of I-81 over the George Wade Bridge from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 to do a bridge inspection.

The right lane of I-81 north will be closed while the teams are on site.

Image courtesy of PennDOT

To check traffic conditions and road closures, go to 511PA.com.