MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a detour is expected to be in place in early October for a planned bridge replacement project on Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

The bridge that is being replaced spans Shumans Run between Manor Street and Conestoga Street.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, PennDOT plans to close the bridge on Monday, October 2. There will be multiple detours will be in place for motorists to use during the closure.

According to PennDOT, there will be a car detour using Route 462, 15th Street, Manor Street, Franklin Road, Central Manor Road and Route 999 (Penn Street). Trucks will be able to use Route 30, Route 741 and Route 999 (Penn Street).

There will also be a bicycle detour using Manor Street, Hempfield Street and Charlestown Road.

PennDOT expects all work to be completed by November 21, 2023.