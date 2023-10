LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge in Lancaster County is closed to traffic due to a vehicle strike.

The Strickler Road bridge, which spans Route 283, will be closed until further notice after an inspection showed damage to the structure.

A detour is in place using Route 772 (Mount Joy Road), Breneman Road, and Zink Road.

PennDOT currently is working on a repair plan and will provide updates once a repair schedule is available.

The detour can be seen below.