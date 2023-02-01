FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney.

Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brink says he has litigated more than 4,000 criminal cases in his 23 years as an attorney.

“Serving Franklin County for the past 18 years has been an honor,” said Brink. “During this time I have gained the experience and fortitude necessary to be your next District Attorney. The people of Franklin County need a District Attorney who shares their concerns, conservative values, and is focused on seeking justice to secure a safe community for people to work, run their businesses and raise their families.”

Brink says he plans to hold an event at the Franklin County Visitors Bureau on Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. with State Senator Doug Mastriano, Congressman John Joyce, and other local leaders.

Franklin County District Attorney Matthew Fogal announced last month he will run for re-election in 2023 as an Independent.

“Like most citizens, I have had more than enough of politics, but I have chosen not to walk away at this time,” said Fogal. ““Duty” is an extraordinarily important value of mine, and now more than ever, I firmly believe that our community deserves to know that their District Attorney is truly independent, objective and rock steady through these divided and hyper-polarized times.”

Fogal has served as District Attorney since 2009.