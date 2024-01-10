HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Broad Street Market vendors and community members packed the board meeting to express their frustrations at the Historic Harrisburg Association.

After a three-hour meeting on Wednesday, one thing is clear, the Broad Street Market could close.

“It’s hard to hear something like that and not ask so many more questions,” said Zeroday Brewing Company Founder Theo Armstrong.

“I want to reassure the community that I am 100% confident that between the board’s efforts, the market is going to remain open,” said board member Eric Hagarty.

But the market board also acknowledges the market has been losing between $8,000 and $10,000 a month since the devasting fire in July. The destroyed part of the market brought in 70% of the revenue.

“So right now, there is about $14,000 in the market’s operational bank account. We got a projected deficit over the next year of about $165,000,” said Hagarty.

There’s enough money in the bank to cover one more month. The decision to raise the rent from $2.67 to $5.25 per square foot was based on the loss of revenue.

“I’m feeling a little bit disheartened honestly,” said The Cheesesteak Guy owner Joshua Longo.

“I think we all have a lot of mixed emotions; it was a lot of information, but I do think there were some wins,” said Armstrong.

One win, the board decided to suspend the decision to increase the rent.

The board will try to find ways to cut costs elsewhere including reaching out to its utility companies asking for help.

During the meeting, someone from the city was present, but vendors expressed frustration about Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams not coming.

abc27 reached out to the city and the City of Harrisburg Spokesperson Matt Maisel says in part, “There is no reason we should be discussing the possibility of the Broad Street Market closing. There were some good, outside-the-box ideas discussed.”

What about the insurance money from the fire?

Maisel says they got $4.3 million but it can only be spent on the temporary tent and rebuilding the damaged part of the market. Additionally, vendors should have their own insurance.

As for the temporary tent, it’s still not operating with approved contractors so far for plumbing and electricity.