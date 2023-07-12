HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Broad Street Market fire hit home for a lot of people including customers, vendors, and former vendors.

The Radish and Rye Food Hub is on North 3rd Road across the street from the Broad Street Market. However, for seven years it had a spot in the market.

Julia James, co-owner said, “We love the market community so much and it was heartbreaking when we left, and it’s so heartbreaking to see what’s happened now.”

The Broad Street Market’s stone building which wasn’t badly damaged in the fire, will reopen for business as scheduled, Thursday morning at 7 a.m.