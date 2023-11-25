HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Small businesses were also out at the Broad Street Market on Saturday.

The stone building was open for business. The brick building remains closed after a fire destroyed part of it over the summer.

Matthew Drayer, outpost manager for Zero Day Brewing Company said, “I would say foot traffic has held up pretty well, there’s been a slight dip because there’s been less people with the other building being closed but we’re still maintaining and things are still going good.”

Drayer says he hopes once the tent opens to temporarily house businesses that the traffic will pick back up.

Right now, there’s no timeline for when the tent will open and progress has hit a wall.

The city says it put out calls for public bids for electricity and plumbing but hasn’t received a single bid.