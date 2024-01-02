HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rent for vendors at the Broad Street Market will be increasing in 2024 after the market was damaged by a fire last year.

According to a letter sent from the Broad Street Market Board of Directors, rent will increase to $5.25 per square foot effective February 1, 2024. Vendors had been paying less than $3 per square foot.

The increase will apply for vendors in the remaining stone building, as well as those in a temporary tent structure that has been under construction for months.

The Board of Directors says the decision to raise vendors rent was unanimously approved due to construction delays and “unsustainable” charitable donations after the fire.

“The Market Board of Directors does not take this decision lightly,” said Executive Director Tanis Monroy.

Vendors will be notified of their square footage before February 1.

“We understand the impact the fire and this change may have on your business, bu the Board must make a decision focused on the short and long term of the Market,” said Monroy. “Based on the budget projections, this rent increase will provide solvency in operation to continue to maintain a thriving farmers market in the City of Harrisburg.”

The notice comes after a public meeting to discuss the market was canceled.