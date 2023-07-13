HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Broad Street Market in Harrisburg is partially open for business with an overwhelming message of community support. It’s the first day back since a fire destroyed half of the brick building on Monday.

Some business owners whose stalls were damaged by the fire have set up tents in the courtyard. One vendor says she’s grateful to be here and to see all her regular customers.

Other people say while this is a tragedy, it’s been amazing to see the surge of support from not only local and state officials, but also the surrounding community.

Customers told abc27 they were at the market on Thursday, expressing how much the market has meant so much to them for decades and that they want to be there for the people who keep it running.

Broad Street Market customer, Vivi Sterste said, “Broad Street market is a very special place in my heart. My parents used to come here, I’m first generation American, they came here because it was an integrated neighborhood and I remember being three years old, coming to the market with my mom hoping to get some delicious things from bakeries and the vendors were very active and I always thought it was a vibrant place to be.”

The stone building was not damaged by the fire and is open for business as usual.

A few people say they’re grateful for that section of the building remaining up and that they’re also thankful for the firefighters who were able to stop the flames from spreading further.