HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A scheduled meeting to discuss the future of Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market has been canceled.

The meeting was set for January 10 to discuss rebuilding the market after a July fire destroyed a portion of the building.

A message from the Broad Street Market Alliance Board of Directors was posted to the meeting’s Facebook event page.

“With the publishing of the new City webpage on rebuilding the Broad Street Market for weekly and monthly updates, the Town Hall scheduled for January 10th is being cancelled. Please reference the website at https://harrisburgpa.gov/broad-street-market-building-it…/ for questions and updates on the status of the rebuild. Thank you for your continued support of the Market and we are looking forward to seeing you at our Market events.” We apologize for the disappointment or inconvenience this announcement may cause for community members. Broad Street Market Alliance Board of Directors

Market vendors have expressed frustration with the lack of speed to put up a temporary tent for them to return to the area. The city has pointed to supply chain issues and contractor availability, though a local union has lended support with putting up the tent.