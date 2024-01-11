HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market is facing an uncertain future, but some are cautiously optimistic after vendors packed a board meeting Wednesday night.

After the meeting, it is clear the market is really struggling financially but vendors, the city, and leadership are now more optimistic they can find a way forward.

“We’re feeling pretty heartened about the direction,” founder of ZeroDay Brewing Theo Armstrong said.

A three-hour board meeting on Wednesday was packed with broad street market vendors and community members. Vendors had sent a letter to the board with some concrete things they wanted to see.

“[The board] also held a way longer comment, Q&A session than I was even anticipating,” Armstrong said.

A day later, Armstrong and other vendors are feeling better about where the market is going and the response from leadership.

“The Broad Street Market Alliance are willing to work with the vendors and the community to find a step forward that’s sustainable for everybody, ” Armstrong said.

However, the future is still uncertain. The market board says the market has been losing between $8,000 and $10,000 a month since the brick building fire in July.

“Right now there’s about $14,000 in the market’s operational bank account,” new board member Eric Hagarty said at Wednesday’s meeting.

That is only enough money for one more month.

“We are very committed to making something possible to help the market with their costs as much as possible,” city of Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

The city is looking for ways to help. Maisel said that could mean waiving some utility fees.

“Before we even went to bed last night, those discussions had already started,” he said.

The market board is also working with their utility companies to see if some costs could be deferred. They are also at ways to increase fundraising.

Most importantly, everyone needs to be part of the solution.

“We really need to focus right now on listening to what the vendors need and what the public needs,” Maisel said.

Armstrong said that is what vendors want to hear.

“I think people are happy about that and optimistic about where those conversations are going to go,” he said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to suspend a nearly double rent increase supposed to start in February. Armstrong said vendors will also have three board seats. That is one more than they asked for and that they are guaranteed in the bylaws.

“I think a vendor-heavy board is only good for the market and the community,” he said.

Moving forward, Armstrong said the message from vendors is that the market is open for business and it needs the community.

“The market, Midtown Harrisburg, and all of these vendors need people to show up and need that support more than ever,” he said.

Maisel also provided an update on the temporary tent and the rebuilding of the brick building. The city received one bid for electric work on the tent from KCS Electric, and a contract is on the way to the company.

The city opened a new bid for plumbing work on Monday, Jan. 8. Any contractors interested must attend a mandatory meeting at the tent on Jan. 17 to ask questions and understand the scope of the work. That bidding period closes on Jan. 25.

On the brick building, the city is working with an attorney to draft contracts. They will be hiring a construction manager to oversee the project.

So far, the city has received $4.3 million in insurance money that can go towards the construction of the tent and the rebuilding of the brick building. Maisel said the city is expecting to receive more once insurance determines the cost of damage and how much can be covered. At this point, Maisel said there is no timeline for when the city will get that money.