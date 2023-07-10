HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a fire ripped through the brick building at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market, destroying half of it, the nearly two dozen vendors who work in that building are salvaging what is left.

Vendors spent much of Monday arriving with friends and family, as well as trucks and boxes, packing up everything from fridges to pots and pans and major equipment. For all of them, the present is devastating, and the future is uncertain.

“We’re all struggling right now, we’re all trying to wrap our brains around it,” owner of RG Hummer Meats & Cheese Ryan Hummer, said. “We’re moving all of our stuff out, which there’s a lot of stuff that has accumulated over the years.”

Hummer has been at Broad Street Market for 21 years. After two decades, Monday’s fire came as a shock.

“To have it go up in flames is a terrible tragedy,” he said.

Others reacted the same way.

“Devastating, you know, I feel like a piece of the community was lost,” Executive Director of Broad Street Market Tanis Monroy said.

Matthew Drayer, who runs the ZeroDay OutPost, said, “I was speechless when I got down here to check on everything.”

Drayer works in the stone building. That building escaped the fire, but the destruction still hits him hard.

“I walk through that (brick) building every morning before I start my day,” he said. “These are not just vendors, but friends and family of mine.”

Now, vendors are left to salvage what they can, breaking down equipment, taking down signs and packing up their livelihood in boxes and trucks.

“It’s going to be a tough go,” Hummer said.

It is a difficult loss, but business owners like Hummer say there is a silver lining.

“It’s just sad to see all the stuff come out, but what I can say is I’m super thankful for all the people who showed support to us,” he said.

The community is stepping up to support the market that’s been a fixture in Harrisburg for over a century.

“This is a community hub in the city, so I’m hoping the community rallies behind us and pushes us through to get this place right,” Hummer said.

Recovery will not be easy, but state and local officials are already working to rebuild.

“Our Department of Agriculture under the leadership of Secretary Redding is going to work with these vendors to figure out how we can keep them in business while the rebuild is taking place,” Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Executive Director Monroy said, “Trying to figure out what the next steps are and how we could potentially rebuild, and taking small steps to find a place for our vendors so they can not lose their livelihood and continue, but it’ll be a long journey. “

The big question for many of these vendors is what happens next? One Broad Street Market employee said it could take up to a year to rebuild the space. In the meantime, some vendors hope the market could set up a temporary outdoor space. Others are looking for pop-up opportunities, but for the moment, a lot is uncertain.