HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Five months after a fire destroyed nearly half the Broad Street Market, Harrisburg is struggling to get its farmers market back up and running at full capacity.

In the weeks immediately after the fire, donations poured in. Everyone was asking how they could help, but for some brick-building vendors, it is just not enough.

“We hear you and we’re just as frustrated as you are,” Harrisburg city spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

Since the Broad Street Market fire in July, Harrisburg has been working on a temporary tent, especially useful in winter.

“We are going as fast as we can,” Maisel said.

However, it is the middle of December and it’s not ready. Instead, some vendors made other arrangements.

“We’re grateful that the Broad Street Market Alliance, who’s in charge of the vendors and whatnot, has opened up temporary space in the stone building,” Maisel said.

The owner of Goblin Alchemy declined to speak on camera but told abc27, that since the move to the stone building, he’s seen a steady stream of business..”

Not everyone can say the same.

In a Facebook post — Jess Kost, the owner of Sweet 717 — announced she’ll be out of business by the end of the year.

“I intend to (attempt to) stick it out through the holidays, and will close shop entirely immediately after… Mentally, emotionally, physically, financially – I can no longer hold out with false hopes of improvement,” she said in her post.

“We feel terrible for anyone that has lost business during this time, and we’re doing everything that we can. We’re trying to go above and beyond as much as possible to put something like this together for them,” Maisel said.

Kost said she hopes to return when the brick building is rebuilt, but that could take years.

“When you deal with something that is on a national registry of historic places, it’s a national landmark. The scope of work that has to be done in there is a lot more complicated,” he said.

As for the temporary tent, no timeline yet. abc27 asked the owner of Goblin Alchemy if he would move out of the stone building and into the tent once it was ready. He said it is not known yet…But it’s good to have options.