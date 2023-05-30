QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A brother and sister are now facing charges in connection to a marijuana grow operation near Quarryville Elementary School.

On May 9, Quarryville Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Park Ave. During the search, police say they found a “full marijuana grow operation” that included several full-grown plants in an indoor greenhouse, a firearm, cash, bookkeeping information, scales, and packaging materials for redistribution.

At the time, James Baker was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Instruments of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say since Baker’s arrest they have received new evidence and identified two new suspects.

On May 26 police arrested Summer Gillespie and charged her with Criminal Conspiracy to Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy to Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Conspiracy to Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was arraigned and released from custody on bail. Police say her brother, James J. Gillespie, was also charged as a result of the investigation and is now charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Gillespies are due to appear before the Honorable Stuart J. Mylin later this month.