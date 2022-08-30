CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – First responders are at the scene of a building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company in Chambersburg.

Franklin Fire Company says there is an active scene at this time around the Garber Road location.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse or how many people may be involved. abc27 has reached out to Martin’s for comment on the incident.

MMartin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg that produces bread and rolls shipped across the country. Their most recognizable product is the potato bread and rolls.

The Chambersburg location includes a bakery, corporate headquarters, and Golden Roll Visitor center, according to the Martin’s website.

This is a developing story and abc27 is en route to the scene