FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to emergency crews, one person suffered a traumatic injury after a bull attack in Franklin County.

According to a post from Mercersburg Area Firefighters and EMTs, crews are on the scene in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County taking care of a traumatic injury as a result of the bull attack on Tuesday.

The post also states that a medical helicopter was asked to handle the transportation of the victim to the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victim.