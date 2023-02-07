YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months.

The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington.

This new storefront is a relocation of a recently closed Burlington location in York County.

The new Burlington location is going to have a wide range of available merchandise, such as:

Ladies’ apparel and accessories

Savings on menswear

Kids and infant clothing

Footwear

Home decor items

Pet care and toys

According to Burlington, there are currently several job opportunities still available for multiple positions – to apply for a job at one of Burlington’s locations you can click here.

The new Burlington retail store is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

Burlington retail stores can be found across the country in 46 different states. According to Burlington, at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 they were operating a total of 893 stores.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.