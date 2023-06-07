SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County township has issued a burn ban, which is effective immediately.

The Southampton Township, Cumberland County Supervisors issued the burn ban due to the extended dry conditions and the accompanying risk of fire. The burn ban will be in effect until further notice, according to the township.

During the ban, residents are prohibited from any type of open burning. Outdoor cooking on a grill or other covered device is acceptable, which is according to the township.

Other areas around the Midstate that have issued burn bans include both Lebanon and York Counties and Littlestown, Adams County.