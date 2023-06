FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nineteen teenage cadets from the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy graduated from the 22-week program over the past weekend.

The academy at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County aims to improve the lives of at-risk teens. Students learn about self-discipline, leadership, and responsibility, all while working toward their education.

The cadets will now complete a one-year mentorship.

This was the second cadet class to graduate from the program.