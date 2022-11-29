HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Caitlin’s Smiles will be hosting their annual Holiday Open House Volunteer Sessions in Harrisburg this December.

Volunteers will be working to assemble craft kits, create greeting cards, and decorate paper bags that will hold the “Bag of Smiles.”

These bags will be given to children in hospitals, clinics, emergency departments, and other medical facilities.

Each session is open to 25 volunteers and the majority of the slots are already filled.

The sessions will take place at the offices located at 3303 North Sixth Street in Harrisburg. There will be sessions on the following dates and at the following times:

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books, and fun paper stickers.

Caitlin’s Smiles gives out 30,000+ coloring books a year through their “Bag of Smiles” and “Coping Kit” programs for pediatric patients.

The founder and director of Caitlin’s Smiles, Cheryl Hornung, was a nominee for “Remarkable Women” in March of 2022. Hornung founded the organization in honor of her daughter, Caitlin, who had lost her battle with cancer before her 8th birthday in 2000.

Since the organization was founded in 2004, the organization has reached 2.3 million pediatric patients throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding states.