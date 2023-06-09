YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A California-based hot fried chicken franchise will soon open its first Pennsylvania location later this month.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded back in 2017 by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. According to their website, the friends had ‘scrounged’ up $900 to open a small stand in an East Hollywood parking lot, and since then have grown the business nationwide.

The new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant will be located at 1189 Loucks Road near the Northwest Plaza Shopping Mall. According to their website, this location is listed as “Coming soon”, and is slated to have its grand opening on Friday, June 23.

The hours of operation for the new Dave’s Hot Chicken will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Today, Dave’s Hot Chicken has locations all across America in 22 different states. According to their website, this York County location will become the first to open its doors in the Keystone State.

abc27 News reached out to Dave’s Hot Chicken for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.