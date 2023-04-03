HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol is lit in blue to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, but advocates say real action is also needed.

Lawmakers are being asked to make the Office of Child Advocate permanent in Pennsylvania. Right now, the office operates under an executive order to assist children suffering from abuse or neglect.

“We have real momentum, and every single person who calls their representative or calls their senator is making a difference in this and is making it more likely to become a reality for our children,” said Maryann McEvoy, a Commonwealth child advocate.

In 2021, Pennsylvania found over 5,000 cases of child abuse including nearly 60 children who died as a result.