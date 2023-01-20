CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, fifth graders from the Camp Hill Eisenhower Elementary school will perform “Wonka Jr.,” an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center.

The play, which starts at 7 p.m., is open to the public.

Ticket prices for students and seniors are $6, regular tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, visit ThePollockCenter.com.

There will also be performances of “Wonka Jr.” on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, both at 2 p.m.

“We have an amazing cast of students who have all poured their all into making this a fantastic musical that respects the legacy of this fun tale,” Director Carrie Budman said. “The students get really excited about all of the parts, and the audiences will appreciate many of the staple characters, including our ensemble of Oompa Loompas.”

The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center is located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.