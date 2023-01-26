CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill School District held photos for their yearbooks, and there was one furry friend who was included!

K9 Detective Gibbs was invited to participate in the school yearbook photos. Detective Gibbs was the first ever K9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District. Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memoral Scholarship paid for the cost and care of Gibbs.

Courtsey of Camp Hill Police Department

According to the scholarships website, Gibbs was trained by Phoneix Service Dogs and is an outgoing, people-loving golden retriever that honors the memory of Jonathan Fagan, who was a Camp Hill High School graduate that passed away in 2018 due to anaphylactic shock.

The partnership between the Borough of Camp Hill, the Camp Hill School District, and Honor #25 is an example of working as a team and celebrating relationships.

Gibbs has started his duties with Officer Joe Capers. Gibbs heads to school each day and is bringing smiles, compassion, and support to all our Camp Hill students. He also is known for easing that pesky test anxiety!