ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Camp Hill allegedly threatened to kill police officers and shoot up their police station after he was allegedly found breaking into a residence in Enola.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, on Jan. 26 at 7:32 p.m. police were called to the 100 block of Sherwood Circle in Enola for a disturbance.

The caller reported that there was a man yelling and possibly breaking into a house, police say.

According to police, officers arrived and found Cole Sheely of Camp Hill. Sheely was allegedly breaking into the rear screen door of a residence.

An investigation revealed that Sheely was intoxicated and drove to the residence, police say.

According to police Sheely was arrested and taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for chemical testing. Sheely refused a blood test.

During the encounter, Sheely allegedly threatened police, telling them that he was going to kill them and shoot up the police station, police say.

Police say Sheely was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson’s office.

According to police, Sheely was charged with Terroristic Threats; Simple Assault; Criminal Mischief; Institutional Vandalism, Drugs; Public Drunkenness; and DUI.