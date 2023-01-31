CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances.

According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office alleges that RaShwan and his co-conspirators used the stolen identities and DEA registration numbers of healthcare providers to order fraudulent prescriptions at various pharmacies.

The group was allegedly able to obtain and distribute those prescription medications, which included the controlled substances Promethazine with Codeine, Hydrocodone, and Clonazepam.

“Distributing prescription drugs outside the legitimate supply chain puts consumers’ health at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge George A. Scavdis, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Metro Washington Field Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public health.”

The maximum penalty under federal law for wire fraud conspiracy is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine. The aggravated identity theft offense carries a mandatory two-year sentence run consecutive to any other term.

The case was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration, Office of the Inspector

General, and by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J.

Caraballo is prosecuting the case.