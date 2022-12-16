PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021.

According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.

An autopsy determined that Behney had died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Police said that through a lengthy investigation, they identified 34-year-old Michael Lewis as a suspect who allegedly delivered the drugs that resulted in her death.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Police filed the following charges against Lewis:

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death,

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Involuntary Manslaughter

The charges were filed through District Judge Carl Garver’s Office.