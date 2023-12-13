(WHTM)– The man who police say caused an hours-long standoff in Cumberland County on Thanksgiving is facing attempted homicide charges.

According to a news release from East Pennsboro Township Police, 50-year-old Shawn Swingler, of Camp Hill, is accused of barricading himself inside a home after he allegedly stabbed and assaulted someone.

Swingler, police say, was armed with a knife and refused to comply with officers who were trying to get him out of the home along Erford Road around 7 p.m. The standoff continued until around 1:30 a.m. the next day when he was taken into custody with the help of the Special Emergency Response Team.

The person who was stabbed by Swingler during the domestic incident was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Swingler faces charges that include felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, intimidation of a witness, intercept communications, and strangulation. He also faces misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault among other charges.

There were a multitude of first responders who helped during the barricaded situation; Camp Hill police, Hampden Twp. police, West Shore Regional police, Lower Allen Twp. police, the Cumberland County Special Response Team, East Pennsboro Township EMS, and Enola Fire Company #3.

Swingler is locked up in Cumberland County Prison with his bail denied, court documents show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 20.