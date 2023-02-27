CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill police officer received the Life Saving Award this month after providing life-saving care to a severely injured pedestrian last year.

On October 4, 2022, the West Shore Regional Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of S. Front Street and Walnut Street.

Shortly after being pulled over, Camp Hill Police say the rider took off at a high rate of speed and struck a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian’s left leg was completely severed and his right leg was seriously injured.

Camp Hill Police say Officer McClure and three backup officers responded and immediately took life-saving actions. Officer McClure was honored on February 8 with the Live Saving Award.

Camp Hill Police say the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Nedeljko Ignjatovic, was arrested and formally arraigned.

According to court records, Ingjatovic has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI, and multiple impairment and traffic violations.

Ingjatovic was released on $100,000 bail last year and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 6.