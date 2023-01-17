CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Police said they arrested a man last week who was allegedly involved in a bank robbery that occurred on Dec. 29.

Police said they were dispatched to the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road on the afternoon of Dec. 29 for a robbery that had just occurred.

A man allegedly went into the bank and passed a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun, according to police. The man then allegedly fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Charles Gray, 39, in relation to the bank robbery. Gray was transported to the Cumberland County Prison booking center, where he was remanded on $250,000 bail, according to the Camp Hill Police Department.