CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity High School announced that their principal John Cominsky is planning to walk 100 miles in 72 hours around the school’s new track to raise money for ongoing projects.

Cominsky focused on improving his health after being hospitalized for COVID-19-related reasons in Jan. 2021. In June 2022 he began improving his health and walking.

According to the school, Cominsky walks about 10 miles a day and he wanted to incorporate his exercise into supporting the school and his community.

Trinity High School is accepting flat donations or donations by the mile. Cominsky will walk the new track at COBO Field from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Students, faculty, parents, and alumni are invited to join him and walk as many miles as they would like to.

The school stated that students can earn service hours for walking and the entire student body will complete one lap with Cominsky on April 14 as part of the annual Field Day.

Funds are collected to support building projects at the school, as well as the Saint Francis Soup Kitchen in Harrisburg.