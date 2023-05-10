CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for a fun family activity this weekend the Downtown Camp Hill Association is hosting its Plein Air Art Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It features yard games, a pop-up farmers market, potters, live music, and more. Various downtown businesses will also have deals and you can watch artists at work.

“Plein air is painting out in the open air, which started by many French artist and has continued on for many years. So we will have approximately 35 artists that will be on the streets of Camp Hill, on our main street where all our business are,” said Sue Pera of Cornerstone Coffeehouse.

Kids Art in the Park sessions will also be featured in Willow Park.