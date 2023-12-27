(WHTM) — Anheuser-Busch along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Wilsbach, and Uber, have once again started their Decide to Ride campaign for New Year’s Eve.

According to the Northern York Regional Police Department, individuals who scan the QR code or enter a speical promo code will receive three free Uber vouchers.

The combined value is three $5 per ride including tax and tip. The offer is good on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, 2024 at 11 a.m.

The Decide to Ride campaign has also been implemented during other holidays such as the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and Thanksgiving.