SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday’s hometown heroes are members of the Swatara Township Police Department.

The Salvation Army of Harrisburg is hosting students for its summer kids camp.

The sixth through eighth graders do career exploration and they made a stop at Swatara Township’s Police Department to find out about jobs in law enforcement including being a K9 handler.

Corporal Tim Bloss and his partner, German Sheperd JT, gave a demonstration on obedience, article searching, and protection.

One summer camp participant said, “Now I have more information. I know how many years I have to go to college for. I have good grades in school. So I feel like if I would love to get an internship before I actually do sign up to be a police officer.”

Corporal Tim Bloss said, “This is a really great profession and we’re always going to be looking for people, especially down the road. So to get it into somebody who’s young in their mind now considering it. It’s very beneficial.”

The campers also made a career field day stop here at abc27.