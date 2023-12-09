CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A candlelight was held to shed light on gun violence.

“We live in a society where there’s no way of knowing when the next mass shooting is gonna happen. But the only thing we can be pretty sure is, is that it’s gonna,” said organizer Pat LaMarche.

More than two dozen people gathered at the Old Carlisle Courthouse steps to light candles and write down their thoughts on how to facilitate a conversation about gun violence.

“So that we can take those and try to do some kind of action with those thoughts and prayers,” said Matthew Best, Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Harrisburg.

Organizers and community members expressed frustration, calling on lawmakers to do more.

“If they really cared, they would pass legislation to take to do gun reform. Thoughts and prayers just don’t cut it anymore. Not that they’re not good, but that’s just not enough,” said Cumberland County resident Kate Elkins.

The vigil comes just days after a deadly mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“There’s a lot of folks who express thoughts and prayers, especially elected officials. And we really wanted to do something about that because oftentimes those thoughts and prayers, it’s an empty phrase designed to make us kind of deal with the horror,” said Best.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.



